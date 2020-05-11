Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways Ministry advises passengers to use Aarogya Setu app

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application and carry their own linen for travel, the Ministry of Railways said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:11 IST
Railways Ministry advises passengers to use Aarogya Setu app
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application and carry their own linen for travel, the Ministry of Railways said as passenger train services will resume from Tuesday. "All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose," an official release said.

Aarogya Setu app was launched in public-private partnership enables people to themselves assess the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection. The app makes its calculations based on a person's interaction with others, using Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence. Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from May 12 to 15 destinations nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

These train services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials for transporting stranded persons, which are under operation from May 1. Other regular Passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice, the railways said.

According to the railways, these special trains which have been started presently, will have only air-conditioned classes i.e. First, Second and Third AC. The fare structure for the 'Special Trains' shall be as applicable for the regular time-tabled Rajdhani trains (excluding catering charges).

Only confirmed e-tickets shall be booked and no unreserved tickets (UTS) shall be permitted. "Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station. Booking of tickets through 'agents', (both IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents) shall not be permitted. Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be of maximum 7 days," read the release.

"Only confirmed e-tickets shall be booked. Booking of RAC/Waiting list ticket and on board booking by ticket checking staff shall not be permitted. Current booking, tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall not be permitted. No Unreserved tickets (UTS) shall be permitted," it said. No catering charges shall be included in the fare and provision for prepaid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled.

"However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis. Information to this effect shall be made available to passengers during time of booking ticket. Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on payment basis." All passengers will be compulsorily screened at the station and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train.

"Only passengers with Confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway station. All passengers shall be wearing face covers/masks at the entry and during travel. The passengers shall reach the station at-least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel. Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT," read the release. The Ministry of Railways said that online cancellation shall be permitted up to 24hrs before scheduled departure of train and no cancellation permitted less than 24 hrs before departure of train. Cancellation charge shall be 50 per cent of fare.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, the movement of the passenger(s), as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the Railway Station, shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

SASSA opens process for applications of Relief of Distress Grant

The South African Social Security Agency SASSA will today open the process for applications of the R350 Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant for unemployed people.The amount will be paid to qualifying applications from May Octo...

Single judge of SC to hear appeals in bail matters for offences entailing up to seven year jail

Single-judge bench of the Supreme Court would hear from May 13, appeals of bail and anticipatory bail matters in cases related to offenses entailing jail term of up to seven years and application for transfer of cases. It is for the first t...

There's global recognition for India's success in handling COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

In the fifth video conference meeting with Chief Ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is global recognition for Indias success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that the Government of India appreciate...

177 new mandis integrated with eNAM platform for marketing agricultural produce

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday unveiled integration of 177 new mandis with National Agriculture Market eNAM to strengthen agriculture marketing and facilitate farmers to sell their harvested produce through the online p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020