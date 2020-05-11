Left Menu
Return of 225 pilgrims after virus tests: Nanded Collector

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:14 IST
Return of 225 pilgrims after virus tests: Nanded Collector

Over 200 pilgrims stranded in Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra will be sent back to their respective states after they are tested for novel coronavirus, Collector Vipin Itankar said on Monday. The renowned Gurdwara Hazur Sahib and Langar Sahib had to be sealed some days ago after several people who visited the two places were found infected with the virus during tests done in Punjab.

"Around 225 pilgrims are stranded in Langar Sahib. They are from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and some other states. We are testing them for coronavirus and so far we have collected 110 swabs. Seven reports have returned positive," he said.

"Once all of them are tested, depending on results, they will be allowed to go back, provided their home states given permission for entry. This process may take another day or two. We have converted a building in Langar Sahib premises into a COVID care centre to treat the infected," he added. Nanded district currently has 51 COVID-19 patients, and two of the infected are missing and efforts are on to trace them, Itankar said.

