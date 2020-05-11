Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:49 p.m.

The railways issues new guidelines for travel on 15 special trains from May 12, asking passengers to carry their own food and linen, and arrive at stations at least 90 minutes before departure for health screening. 5:40 p.m.

SpiceJet operates maiden cargo flight to Baghdad carrying 20 tonnes of medical supplies. 5:18 p.m.

Over 200 pilgrims stranded in Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra will be sent back to their respective states after they are tested for novel coronavirus, Collector Vipin Itankar says. 5:09 p.m.

COVID-19 death rate in Rajasthan is lower than national average, Health minister Raghu Sharma says. 5:08 p.m.

Actor Sonu Sood arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. 5:03 p.m.

Mumbai Police Commissioner visits police check points and boosts morale of cops. 4:50 p.m.

Nagpur civic body is setting up 5,000-bed 'COVID-19 Centre'. 4:42 p.m.

Nepal's COVID-19 cases reach 121 after 8 more returnees from India test positive. 4:39 p.m.

Nurse and SRPF jawan test coronavirus positive in Jalna. 4:35 p.m.

About 2.56 lakh migrants travelled out of Gujarat on trains to UP, state government says. 4:32 p.m.

Safe return of migrant workers should be Centre's primary concern, Adhir Chowdhury says. 4:28 p.m.

Doctors' body requests Union health ministry to reconsider revised policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients. 4:21 p.m.

Six lakh staff in 25000 firms resume work, says Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai. 4:12 p.m.

Australian states to ease coronavirus lockdown. 4:06 p.m.

As many as 827 people who landed in Mumbai kept under institutional quarantine. 4:01 p.m.

UP reports 53 new COVID-19 cases as state's tally rises to 3,520. 3:46 p.m.

Two migrants killed and seven injured as truck overturns in UP. 3:44 p.m.

AP reports 38 new COVID-19 cases as state tally reaches 2,018. 3:26 p.m.

A Local official in Wuhan is sacked as the COVID-19 epicentre reports six new cases. 3:09 p.m.

'Denied' free ration, a daily wager hangs self in Punjab's Ludhiana 2:48 p.m. Invasive techniques should not be adopted for autopsy of COVID-19 patients, ICMR says in a draft document.

2:41 p.m. Four people have been discharged from AIIMS in Chhattisgarh, leaving six active cases in the state.

2:34 p.m. Bihar reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, as state's total reaches 707.

2:10 p.m. ITBP escorts over 900 essential supply trucks in Ladakh.

2:04 p.m. Delhi government to give Rs 5000 in aid to construction workers.

2:01 p.m. COVID-19 patients can end home isolation after 17 days, according to revised health ministry guidelines. 1:58 p.m.

Delhi records 310 fresh coronavirus cases as tally now reaches 7,233. 1:42 p.m.

Migrant workers leave Mumbai for UP in taxis and auto rickshaws. 1:32 p.m.

Delhi airport is using ultraviolet disinfection technology to fight coronavirus. 1:08 p.m.

'Unwarranted' to think COVID-19 will vanish down the summer, says Indian virologist. 1:06 p.m.

The Kolkata Police put up on its twitter account the list of 338 containment zones in the city. 12:48 p.m.

Indore reports 77 new COVID-19 cases as district's tally rises to 1,935. The Indian railways says 468 Shramik Special trains have been run so far, ferrying over 5 lakh migrants.

12:31 p.m. Domestic flights in Pakistan remain suspended till May 13.

12:30 p.m. A German national is living at Delhi airport since March 18 due to coronavirus-induced flight restrictions.

12:09 p.m. ICMR issues guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 deaths to create robust data.

12:00 p.m. Indian doctor in Kuwait dies from COVID-19 11:39 a.m.

The Balodabazar district administration in Chhattisgarh decides to use lockdown violation fine amount to buy PPE and masks for healthcare workers. 11:23 a.m.

Rajasthan records 84 new coronavirus cases, taking state's tally to 3,898. 11:15 a.m.

Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram urges the government to make modest opening of road and air transport to start economic activity. 11:13 a.m.

Goans are trying to 'smuggle in' people from other states, CM Pramod Sawant says. 11:03 a.m.

The Centre has asked states to ensure unhindered movement of doctors and paramedics. 10:54 a.m.

India registers a record jump of 4,213 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, pushing the country's tally to 67,152, and the death toll due to the disease rose to 2,206 with 97 fresh fatalities, Union health ministry says. 10:50 a.m.

International tourism could decline by 60-80 per cent in 2020, UN says. 9:40 a.m.

Fresh COVID-19 case in UP's Shamli as district's tally rises to 23. 8:06 a.m.

British PM Boris Johnson has launched new COVID-19 Alert System and "modified" the UK's coronavirus lockdown which allows people more time outdoors..