25,000 companies with 6 lakh employees resume work in Maharashtra

As many as 25,000 companies with six lakh workers in non-red zones have started operating in Maharashtra following some relaxations given against the COVID-19 lockdown, state industry minister Subash Desai said on Monday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:27 IST
Maharashtra Industry Minister Subash Desai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 25,000 companies with six lakh workers in non-red zones have started operating in Maharashtra following some relaxations given against the COVID-19 lockdown, state industry minister Subash Desai said on Monday. "In Maharashtra, 57,745 industries are licensed in non-red zones. Out of these, 25,000 companies have started production. We are getting inquiries for foreign investment too," Desai said in a webinar organised by Maratha Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Pune.

In western Maharashtra, 9,147 companies have permits, out of which 5,774 have started production. The minister said that industrialists are requesting to start industry operation in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, adding that the state government is not in any hurry.

"No industry has been allowed to start in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad as they are most sensitive COVID-19 areas and fall in the red zone. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is determined to make the entire state a green zone," he said. Assuring the industrialists that the state government will provide them with some relaxations, Desai said, "A financial package will be announced for Maharashtra's small industry. Work in this direction is at the final stage. We are also in discussion with Union Ministers like Sadanand Gowda, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal among others."

He further said that the state government is putting all its efforts to attract foreign investment in Maharashtra. The US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea are few of the prominent countries from where the state is receiving inquiries for investment, the minister further stated. (ANI)

