180 cases settled by 'Sakhi' centre in JK's Rajouri

The ‘Sakhi’ centre in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, which provides support and assistance to women affected by violence or exploitation, has so far settled over 180 cases, an official said on Monday. The ‘Sakhi’ project was launched by the Union government to address the rising cases of domestic violence during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, he said.

It also provides police, medical and legal help to such victims, the official said. “As social distancing norms and restriction in mobility severely hampered the ability of victims to approach the ‘Sakhi’ centre for registration of their grievances, the Centre started registration of complaints on a helpline number 181,” he said.

The official said women can also approach the nearest Anganwadi Centre to register their complaint. He said every effort is being made to keep ‘Sakhi’ centre functional and spreading awareness about the helpline number.