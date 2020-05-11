Man beaten to death over financial dispute

Man beaten to death over financial disputePTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:56 IST
A 40-year-old man was killed in a clash in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Monday. Nanhku Harijan had a financial dispute with his uncle and cousins at Khamaria area on Sunday night, and he was brutally beaten up, the police said.
He was rushed to a hospital in Varanasi in a serious condition and he succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Monday, an officer said. A case has been registered against four people, the officer added. PTI CORR SAB HMB
