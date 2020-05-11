Left Menu
1,702 women prisoners released on interim bail, parole from eight states in view of COVID-19: NCW

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:17 IST
More than 1,700 women prisoners have been released on interim bail and parole from jails of eight states to reduce over-crowding and maintain social distance during the coronavirus outbreak, the NCW said on Monday. The National Commission for Women held a video conference with director generals and inspector generals of prisons across states, seeking an action-taken report on the observations and recommendations sent to them on April 22 highlighting the situation arising out of the pandemic.

The NCW, in a statement, said for mental wellbeing of the inmates, video calls (E-Mulaqat) and phone calls with family are arranged regularly. Also, yoga and counselling sessions are done. "The state of Tamil Nadu has made a total of 2,900 video calls and other states were advised to advertise E-Mulaqat on a bigger scale. A commendable task is done by the state of Kerala, where 10,000 (female & male) prisoners were presented before the court for their proceedings," the NCW said.

It further gave out data according to which 1,702 women prisoners have been released on parole and interim bail from jails of eight states. In UP, 1,039 women prisoners have been given interim bail and parole, while 107 have been let out in Chhattisgarh, the data showed.

In West Bengal, 93 women prisoners have been released. In Delhi, 73 women prisoners have been given interim bail and parole while 102 have been let out in Gujarat.

In Haryana, 223 women prisoners have been given interim bail and parole, while four and 61 have been let out in Manipur and Telangana respectively, the data showed. The NCW said the prison inmates are engaged in manufacturing of masks.

"The prisoners in the state of Kerala has also manufactured nearly 500 litres of sanitiser," it said..

