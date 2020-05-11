Khandu seeks from PM faster COVID testing machines, investment

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for TrueNat machines for quick COVID-19 testing as a large number of stranded people have begun returning to the northeastern state. Attending a video conference chaired by the prime minister with chief ministers, Khandu also urged Modi to continue facilitating investments in the Northeast so the region's economy is not compromised due to the pandemic.

"Since Arunachal has mandated testing of all persons entering the state, I request PM@Narendramodi Ji to support for TrueNat testing machine approved by @ICMRDELHI for speedy #coronavirus test," he tweeted after the conference. TrueNat is a tuberculosis testing machine, which the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved for coronavirus tests as it can provide results within an hour, if the case is negative. However, for positive cases, it has to be reconfirmed through other methods.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM said the state's lone RT-PCR laboratory has been under tremendous pressure as people stuck outside because of the lockdown have started arriving. Earlier in the day, Khandu held a meeting with members of the Arunachal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and deliberated on ramping up the state's testing capacity using cheaper and faster machines such as TrueNat, official sources said.

"Fight to contain #coronavirus must not have compromising effect on economy. Northeast has great potential areas for investment, particularly in horti & agri sector. I request PM @naremdramodi Ji to continue working to bring in investment for the region," Khandu tweeted. All Northeastern states are working closely and as a team to collectively fight the coronavirus, he added.

In another post, Khandu said, "In the fight against #coronavirus, our tribal bodies, community apex bodies, women organisations have been actively working on the ground carrying forward the message of PM @narendramodi Ji of using face mask, to maintain social distance, to volunteer to fight #COVID19." He also praised the "decisive" leadership of the prime minister and said the lockdown has helped slow the spread of the coronavirus. Khandu said the pandemic has prompted states to revisit the status of health infrastructure and work to create a robust health care system.