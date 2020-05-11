Dharavi COVID-19 cases rise by 57 to 916: BMC

Dharavi COVID-19 cases rise by 57 to 916: BMCPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:02 IST
Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi onMonday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total casecount to 916, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)official said
The death toll stood at 29 so far in Dharavi, believedto be the biggest slum in Asia
"New cases were found from 90-feet road, Abu BakarChawl, Dharavi cross road, PV Chawl, Dhobi Ghat, Gautam Chawl,Muslim Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dhorwada, Kuttiwadi and someother localities," he added.
