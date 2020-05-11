UP: Tehsildar suspended after irregularities found in food distribution at quarantine centre

A tehsildar was suspended and another officer sent on leave after alleged irregularities were found in food distribution at a quarantine centre here, officials said on Monday. During checking at the quarantine centre in Charthawal area, it was found that an unauthorized person was given tender of supplying food packets, Muzaffarnagar DM Selva Kumari J told PTI.

The person, a flour mill owner, was supplying low quality food and did not have a license, officials said. Pushkarnath Choudhry was suspended and nodal officer Amit Singh sent on leave after the alleged irregularities surfaced on Sunday evening, they said.

The district magistrate said an inquiry has been ordered..