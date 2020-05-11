Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA asks railways to run at least 100 special trains a day to ensure migrants return home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:17 IST
MHA asks railways to run at least 100 special trains a day to ensure migrants return home

The Home Ministry on Monday asked the Railways to start running at least 100 special trains per day for the next few weeks to ensure the return of migrant workers to their native places, an official said. Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the ministry held a meeting with the nodal officers of Railways and State Governments on Monday.

"It was emphasised that at least 100 trains should be run daily for the next few weeks to ensure return of migrant labourers," she said. Srivastava said the Home Ministry in a letter to the state government has urged to ensure that no migrant labourer should be allowed to travel by foot on the roads or railway tracks.

"If they are found travelling by foot on road or railway tracks adequate efforts should be made to arrange bus or train for them. Till the arrangement is made, the labourers should be taken to the nearest shelter home and sufficient arrangements for food, etc. be made for them," she said. Srivastava said so far 468 such special trains have been run in which a total of over five lakh people have travelled, with 101 trains running on Sunday alone.

The train services, which were completely stopped in the country in the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, will resume in a phased manner from Tuesday with 15 special trains departing from the New Delhi station for different destinations, she said. The Home Ministry has issued an exhaustive standard operating procedure under the Disaster Management Act to avoid any spread of coronavirus during train travel, she said.

Only railway passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter a platform and they will be screened before boarding the train, she said. Only asymptomatic ones will be allowed to board the trains and the passengers will have to mandatorily wear face masks or face covers besides maintaining social distancing during the travel, she said.

The official said travel from home to the railway station and vice versa will be in conformity with the zone-wise travel restrictions placed in the country in the wake of the lockdown. "Upon reaching their destinations, passengers will have to follow health protocols of the state government," she said.

She said the Home Ministry has also written to the state governments asking them to ensure seamless travel of doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and ambulances. On the mission to bring Indians stranded abroad, she said as on Sunday 23 flights have brought over 4,000 passengers into the country.

Naval Ship INS Jalashwa has returned to Kochi with 698 passengers from the Maldives including 105 women and four children on Sunday while INS Magar has started from Male with 200 stranded passengers.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Denmark's Superliga to resume on May 28 says Danish League Association

Denmarks top-flight Superliga will resume on May 28 following a gap of more than two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Danish League Association said in a statement on Monday.On Monday, Denmark entered its second phase of reop...

Maha couple found dead, kin says couldn't help due to lockdown

The bodies of a 70-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were found on Friday after a foul smell started emanating from their house in Shastri Nagar area of Solapur district in Maharashtra, officials said. An official identified the two as ...

Hanwha Life Esports sign top laner DuDu

Hanwha Life Esports signed top laner Donju DuDu Lee as the LCK team continued its roster changes ahead of the Summer Split. The team parted ways with Myung-gu Tempt Kang and Tae-gwon Zenit Jeon last week after finishing eighth during the Sp...

WRAPUP 2-Paris salons, Shanghai Disney reopen despite global alarm over second wave

Global alarm was sounded on Monday over a potential second wave of coronavirus infections, after Germany reported that the disease was again spreading faster just days after the first tentative steps there to ease a lockdown. News that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020