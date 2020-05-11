Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for heavy vehicles due to shooting stones

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for heavy traffic on Monday due to intermittent shooting of stones from a hillock overlooking the arterial road in Ramban district, officials said. The 270-km highway is the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. The sliding of rocks from a hilltop started at Cafeteria Morh near Ramban town around 9 am, forcing the authorities to halt trucks carrying essential commodities to the valley, the officials said.

They said more than 300 trucks and fuel tankers were left stranded between Ramban and Nashri tunnel due to the closure of the road. However, light motor vehicles were allowed to move through a diversion, they said.

The officials said there was no let up in the shooting of stones and once the area is cleared, the stranded traffic would be restored..