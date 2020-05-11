Left Menu
Need to look for new opportunities to galvanise tech sector growth: Vardhan to scientists

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:48 IST
With the economy reeling under the coronavirus crisis, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday exhorted scientists to prepare for a stronger recovery through self-reliance and look for new opportunities to galvanise in the technology sector. He was addressing a digital conference on the National Technology Day which marks the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. "We need to mitigate the widespread economic impact and prepare for a stronger recovery using self-reliance as the new mantra. Thus, we look towards new opportunities to galvanize growth in the technological and industrial sector," Vardhan said.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the government K Vijay Raghavan pointed out how technology can "change the way we live our lives and the way we do things in future, particularly when the coronavirus crisis blows over. This is an opportunity to gear up for the future. A better-equipped research and development workforce and ecosystem will prepare India better for future challenges, he said. Applauding the Ministry of Science and Technology's response to COVID-19 in the country, Vardhan emphasised that it reflects the collaborative spirit of the entire science and technology ecosystem. "The Indian government, academia, scientists, startups, entrepreneurs and industry have been working relentlessly to find solutions to combat this pandemic. "We must appreciate the efforts of our scientists, our entrepreneurs and our institutions working to find quick and deployable solutions for COVID-19. New discoveries, industry partnerships, and enhanced researches have thus, been rapidly developed and adopted," the minister said. Within a short period of time, the nation has been able to mobilise a number of researchers to develop new testing kits, protective equipment, respiratory devices, he said.

