Clashes break out between members of two groups in West Bengal, 37 detained

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:35 IST
Clashes erupted in Telinipara area of West Bengal's Hooghly district after members of one community were allegedly addressed as "corona" by a handful of locals belonging to another group, a senior police officer said on Monday. Bombs were hurled and shops ransacked on Sunday evening during the clashes, following which police lathicharged the trouble-mongers and fired 26 rounds of tear gas and ten rounds of rubber bullets to bring the situation under control, he said.

At least 37 people have been detained for their alleged involvement in the incident. According to sources in the district administration, a person in the locality had recently tested positive for COVID-19. His family members were placed under quarantine.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area following the clashes, Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir told PTI. "Some people were addressed as 'corona'. And it all started from there... After a verbal spat, one group blocked another from entering a community bathroom in the Victoria Jute Mills area of Telinipara, which led to a fight," Kabir said.

"Bombs were hurled and shops ransacked, following which a huge team of police was sent there. We continued raids throughout the night and detained 37 people. Our raids are still on," Kabir added. One person, who sustained injuries in the clashes, was taken to a local hospital. Doctors there discharged him after tending to his wounds, Kabir said.

The state home department said peace has been restored in Telinipara. "Last evening swift and strong action was taken in Telinipara against those who were trying to disturb peace. The situation was immediately brought under control. Telinipara is peaceful now," the department tweeted on Monday evening.

"Police will not allow any provocation and strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to create disturbance including those who are posting and circulating false information," it added..

