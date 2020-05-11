Left Menu
Punjab cabinet authorises CM to tweak excise policy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:43 IST
The Punjab Cabinet on Monday authorised Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take decisions on amendments to the state's excise policy in light of the impact of COVID-19 and the prolonged lockdown. At a meeting, all cabinet ministers agreed that the CM should to take any decision he deems fit to thrash out the concerns of the liquor licensees, a government statement said.

The issue of home delivery of liquor was also discussed but, amid apprehensions expressed by some ministers on allowing doorstep delivery, no final decision was taken, it said. The CM is likely to decide on the issue in a couple of days, the statement said.

Liquor-vend owners have been seeking waiver in license fee and demanding collection of fee on the basis of actual liquor sales as against the fixed quota system, saying they are badly hit by the lockdown. The excise and taxation department has already allowed the liquor vends to open during the time the curfew is relaxed. It has also given permission to liquor contractors for home delivery.

Though there is no provision of home delivery of liquor in the Punjab Excise Act and the Excise Rules, the decision was taken to ensure social distancing in the wake of the pandemic. However, it did not find much support.

Wives of Punjab Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had urged the chief minister to reconsider the government decision, saying it may lead to a rise in domestic violence cases. Even many liquor contractors were also not in favour of home delivery of liquor, saying it will increase their cost of operation and encourage smuggling.

