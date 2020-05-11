Rajasthan CM seeks job guarantee scheme for urban areas

Rajasthan CM seeks job guarantee scheme for urban areasPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:51 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch an employment guarantee scheme for urban areas on the lines of the MGNREGA. In a video conference with the prime minister, Gehlot said the lockdown has badly affected daily wagers due to which the Centre should come up with an employment generation scheme for the urban poor. He said states should be given powers to decide coronavirus zones
The CM also demanded a financial package for industries and said the states' borrowing limit should be increased.
