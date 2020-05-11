Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business team from Thailand to explore investment opportunities in UP: Minister

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:19 IST
Business team from Thailand to explore investment opportunities in UP: Minister

A delegation of entrepreneurs from Thailand is likely to visit Uttar Pradesh in October to explore the "immense possibilities of investment" in the state, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said Monday. After a video-conference with former deputy prime minister of Thailand Korn Dabbaransi, the minister for MSME and export promotion told PTI that he evinced keen interest in setting up food processing clusters in the state.

"In October, a delegation of entrepreneurs will come from Thailand to visit UP," Dabbaransi told Singh when he spoke of the immense possibilities of investment in the state. The interaction is part of the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government to bring maximum investment in the state and to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers by constantly communicating with ambassadors and entrepreneurs of different countries.

Dabbaransi showed special interest in the new industrial and investment policy of the state and said the possibilities of investment in Uttar Pradesh's MSME sector are "limitless". He also said that the "OTOP Program" of Thailand is same as the "ODOP scheme" in Uttar Pradesh. OTOP, he said, stood for “one tambon (block), one product” in Thailand. Thailand will be interested for an MoU for these two programs, Dabbaransi said. Singh said MSMEs from both the countries will be benefited if Uttar Pradesh gets technologies from Thailand.

He informed Dabbaransi about the merits of Uttar Pradesh and said that the state is a big market for investors. A large number of MSME products are exported from here, the minister said. Singh also informed Dabbaransi that the construction of Asia's largest Jewar airport in Gautam Budh Nagar was in full swing and development of 11 smaller airports are being done to improve air connectivity in the state.

To improve road connectivity, he said, construction of expressways in the state was in progress. He also said that under the leadership of Adityanath, the state government has relaxed labour laws to help various businesses and industries. Besides, many rules have been relaxed for setting up new industries. Dabbaransi said he has read the Bhagavad Gita twice and added that in the 15th century, the capital of Thailand was called “Ayathaya” which is Ayodhya in local language. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh and Thailand have cultural and religious connect, he said, and asserted that Adityanath is a popular leader in Thailand as both are building Ram Temple.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

All mosques in Iran to reopen on Tuesday

All mosques in Iran will reopen on Tuesday, a further step in the governments plans to ease restrictions that aimed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the official IRIB news agency reported.The decision to reopen the mosques was ...

Spike in COVID-19 cases in T'gana, tally rises to 1,275

Telangana saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday with 79 people testing positive, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,275. There was no fresh death and the toll due to the virus remained at 30, according to a state governmen...

Referring to resumption of train services, PM Modi said it is needed to rev up economic activity, but all routes will not be opened.

Referring to resumption of train services, PM Modi said it is needed to rev up economic activity, but all routes will not be opened....

Gurumurthy pitches for one-time restructuring of loans to boost economy

RBI director S&#160;Gurumurthy&#160;on Monday made a strong case for one-time restructuring of loans to enable banks to lend to businesses hit by the crisis due to coronavirus outbreak. The swadeshi ideologue also favoured monetisation of d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020