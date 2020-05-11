Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP COVID-19 cases climb by 171 to 3,785; death toll 221

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:38 IST
MP COVID-19 cases climb by 171 to 3,785; death toll 221

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, including 77 from worst-hit Indore, and six deaths, taking the total case count to 3,785 and the number of fatalities to 221, officials said. Of the six, three deaths were reported from Bhopal, two from Jabalpur and one from Indore.

Mandla and Seoni each reported a coronavirus positive case on Monday, taking the number of the affected districts in the state to 41 of the total 52. Indore has so far recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 90 in the state and 1,935 confirmed cases, officials said.

A total of 31 new cases were detected in Bhopal, followed by ten in Jabalpur, eight in Khargone, five in Burhanpur, three in Khandwa, five in Dewas, 15 in Neemuch, four in Gwalior and Sagar, two in Bhind, one each in Satna, Rewa, Ashok Nagar, Jhabua and Sehore, according to the officials. Bhopal now has total 774 cases, Ujjain 237, Jabalpur 133, Khargone 89, Dhar 79, Raisen 64, Khandwa 59, Burhanpur 60, Mandsaur 51, Dewas 48, Hoshangabad 37, Neemuch 27, Barwani 26, Ratlam 23, Morena 22, Gwalior 26, while Vidisha and Agar Malwa have 13 cases each.

Apart from Indore (90) and Bhopal (33), 45 COVID-19 patients have died so far in Ujjain, eight in Khargone, seven each in Khandwa, Dewas and Jabalpur, five in Burhanpur, four in Mandsaur, three each in Hoshangabad and Raisen, two in Dhar and one each in Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Sehore and Sagar, the officials said. The condition of 243 patients is serious, 1,574 others are stable.

So far, 1,747 people have recovered from the viral infection in the state. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 3,785, active cases 1,817, new cases 171, death toll 221, recovered 1,747, total number of tested people is 76,039.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher as tech, healthcare shares shine

The SP 500 ticked higher on Monday as gains in healthcare and technology stocks countered losses in financials, while investors kept an eye on new coronavirus cases as several countries ease lockdowns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was headed for i...

Airport Model screening for COVID-19 planned at 3 rly stations in Ker

Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 PTI With Indian Railways all set to partially commence some train services from Tuesday to help those stranded in various places, Kerala government plans to put in place airport-model COVID-19 screening at three r...

JNU bags project on COVID-19 research

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said the varsity has bagged a project on COVID-19 research from BIRAC, a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology. The Biotechnology Indust...

CCI dismisses complaint of alleged unfair biz practices against Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors, Polaris Industries

The Competition Commission on Monday dismissed a complaint of alleged unfair business practices against Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries Inc. Eicher Polaris is a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020