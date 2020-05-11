Left Menu
Migrants returning to UP a 'challenge', steps taken to benefit them: UP CM to PM

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:39 IST
Migrants returning to UP a 'challenge', steps taken to benefit them: UP CM to PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said migrant workers coming to the state in huge numbers was a “challenge” for the government, but it was dealing with the issue effectively by launching a scheme of initiatives for them. The matter was raised by Adityanath when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end. "So far, Uttar Pradesh has sent more than 9 lakh workers to home quarantine. Out of this, 7 lakh workers have completed their home quarantine. We are preparing to give them jobs," an official spokesman quoted Adityanath as saying. "In the last four days, more than 3 lakh people have come to Uttar Pradesh through buses and trains. More than 10 lakh people will arrive in the near future. We have brought in labour reforms to employ 20 lakh people in the future," he said. The chief minister informed the prime minister that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, 2.34 crore farmers have so far received two installments of Rs 2,000 each. "Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, Rs 500 has been deposited twice in the accounts of women. Under the Ujjwala scheme, 1.47 crore people have received LPG cylinders twice," he said. Commenting on the labour reforms adopted by the northern state, Adityanath said, "It was necessary to implement labour reforms. These will be implemented only where new units will be set up. Besides, it will also be applicable in those old units where new labourers are being employed.” "The industries located in Green Zone and Orange Zone will be run according to the central government's guidelines,” he said. In Uttar Pradesh, the CM said, more than 15 lakh labourers are currently employed. "We have started emergency services in hospitals. Instructions have been given to start emergency services with Ayushman Bharat Scheme in 660 private hospitals all over the state. We have also started telemedicine services,” he added

The priest-turned-politician also informed the PM that foodgrains were distributed to 3.32 crore card holders under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in April. “On May 1, foodgrains were distributed to 13.28 crore people on 3.19 crore ration cards. This includes distribution of free foodgrains on 95 lakh ration cards,” Adityanath said, citing the works done by the state. He added that two months pension amounting to Rs 871.46 crore was released to a total of 86,71,781 beneficiaries under various pension schemes. In view of COVID-19, complete security arrangements have been ensured to farmers, labourers and employees of mandis, he said. Starting the process of purchasing wheat from April 15, the chief minister said 120.52 lakh quintals of wheat have been procured from 2,26,461 farmers through 5,858 government purchasing centers, adding 41.87 lakh quintal wheat has been procured from the market. Adityanath added that 4.89 lakh stray cattle was protected by operating 5,029 cow protection centers and shelter homes, and supply of fodder for them was ensured in all districts. A total of 2,461 fodder banks have also been established, he added. PTI ABN SRY

