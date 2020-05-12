Two returnees from Kolkata test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand
Two students from Jamshedpur, who had returned from Kolkata, have tested positive for COVID-19, Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said on Tuesday.ANI | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:26 IST
Two students from Jamshedpur, who had returned from Kolkata, have tested positive for COVID-19, Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said on Tuesday. Kulkarni said that the total number of positive cases in the state is now at 164.
This comes as migrants are being brought back to their native places by special trains from across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 70,756 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the country, of which 22,454 people have been cured/discharged while 2,293 have lost their lives. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Kolkata
- Jamshedpur
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
First COVID-19 case in Jharkhand's Jamtara, state tally reaches 83
Jharkhand says no to Centre's new guidelines on reopening shops during lockdown
Jharkhand will not implement central guidelines on reopening shops during lockdown due to sudden spurt in coronavirus cases: CM Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand says no to Centre's new guidelines on reopening shops during lockdown
Jharkhand CM refuses to implement Centre's decision to open shops in state