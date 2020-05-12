About 6.48 lakh people transported through Shramik special trains so far: Railways
A total of 542 'Shramik' special trains have been operationalised from various states across the country, in which 448 trains had reached their destinations and 94 trains are in transit, as on Tuesday. About 6.48 lakh passengers have been transported through these trains.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:31 IST
A total of 542 'Shramik' special trains have been operationalised from various states across the country, in which 448 trains had reached their destinations and 94 trains are in transit, as on Tuesday. About 6.48 lakh passengers have been transported through these trains. These 448 trains terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1), Bihar (117), Chhattisgarh (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Jharkhand (27), Karnataka (1), Madhya Pradesh (38), Maharashtra (3), Odisha (29), Rajasthan(4), Tamil Nadu (1), Telangana(2), Uttar Pradesh (221) and West Bengal(2).
These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, etc. "In these Shramik Special Trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water. About 6.48 lakh passengers have been transported through these Shramik special trains," a statement by Indian Railways said.
These trains were operationalised after a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places. (ANI)
