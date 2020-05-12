First special train ferrying Uttarakhand migrants arrives in Nainital

Around 1200 migrant workers from Uttarakhand arrived in Kathgodam in Nainital district in a special train from Surat in Gujarat, officials said. The train reached Kathgodam late on Monday night.

It was the first special train by which migrants have been brought to the state. They were taken to the international stadium at Gaulapar soon after their arrival at the Kathgodam railway station and provided food. They were examined by medical teams in the presence of senior officials including Nainital District Magistrate Savin Bansal at the stadium where they also spent the night, Deputy Director, Information, Yogesh Mishra said.

The migrants are being sent to their respective districts in 46 Uttarakhand Roadways buses while strictly following social distancing norms, he said. Another special train carrying migrants from Pune is likely to reach Haridwar by 3 pm..