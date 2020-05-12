Police station sealed as cop tests positive for coronavirus in HP's Kangra

Police station sealed as cop tests positive for coronavirus in HP's KangraPTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:02 IST
A police station was sealed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district after a head constable tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Confirming it, SP (Law and Order) Khushal Sharma said all police personnel posted at the Panchrukhi police station in the district have been quarantined.
The Panchrukhi police station will function from the premises of the Palampur police station for next two weeks, he added. The SP said the head constable was deployed on various duties and his contacts are being traced.
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- Kangra district
- Panchrukhi
- Palampur
ALSO READ
COVID-19 lockdown: J-K residents stranded in Himachal Pradesh arrive in Kathua
Mandatory for people to undergo medical examination before entering Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur
No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in five days
No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in last 6 days: Official
No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in five days