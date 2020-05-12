Police station sealed as cop tests positive for coronavirus in HP's Kangra

A police station was sealed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district after a head constable tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Confirming it, SP (Law and Order) Khushal Sharma said all police personnel posted at the Panchrukhi police station in the district have been quarantined.

The Panchrukhi police station will function from the premises of the Palampur police station for next two weeks, he added. The SP said the head constable was deployed on various duties and his contacts are being traced.