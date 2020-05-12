Lockdown: Maha group booked for wedding anniversary function

Twelve people, includingmembers of two families, were booked for celebrating a weddinganniversary late Monday night in Aurangabad in Maharashtraamid prohibitory orders for the lockdown for novel coronavirusoutbreak, police said

The celebration took place at around 11pm nearSanjaynagar and Mukundwadi areas, both virus hotspots in thedistrict, an official pointed out

"We registered a case under sections of the IPC andEpidemic Diseases Act. All 12 were issued a warning andreleased," said Pundalik Nagar police station in chargeGhanshyam Sonavane.