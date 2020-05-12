2 more COVID-19 positive cases detected in HP's Hamirpur: Official

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, taking the total cases in the district to six, an official said on Tuesday. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said the two new positive cases were reported from Bajrol and Palbhu villages of the Sujanpur block and both the infected persons had recently returned from Delhi.

The total number of positive cases in the Hamirpur district now stands at six and two persons had recovered earlier. The samples of the 50-year-old man from Bajrol and 30-year-old man from Palbhu were taken by the Health department on Saturday and sent to IHBT Palampur for investigation, Meena said.

They had returned from Delhi in the same taxi on April 30 and were initially kept in home quarantine, he said. The two were being sent to the secondary isolation facility at RCH Bhota, the deputy commissioner said.

The identity of another passenger who shared the taxi with the two positive cases is also being ascertained, he said. Meanwhile, all the primary and secondary contacts of both the infected persons were being obtained by the health employees, Meena said.

He said Sujanpur Sub-Divisional Officer has been directed to completely seal both villages and their surrounding area to check spread of the virus. Himachal Pradesh reported six more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the state to 66, a senior health official said.