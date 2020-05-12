Left Menu
8 more die of COVID-19 in Bengal, 110 fresh cases reported

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:18 IST
8 more die of COVID-19 in Bengal, 110 fresh cases reported

At least eight people have died of COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the state to 126, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Tuesday. Bandyopadhyay said 110 fresh cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the state, taking the total number of active cases to 1,364.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bengal stands at 2,173. Altogether 5,007 samples have been tested for the disease in the past 24 hours, the home secretary said. With that, the number of samples tested in the state so far rose to 52,622. The state had earlier reported 72 deaths due to co-morbidities, where COVID-19 was "incidental".

