MP: 4 killed, 1 injured after car falls into ditch in Seoni

MP: 4 killed, 1 injured after car falls into ditch in SeoniPTI | Seoni | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:35 IST
Four persons were killed andone seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon after their carfell into a ditch in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, policesaid
The accident took place near Banjari village when thecar was on its way to Jabalpur, an official said
"It seems the driver lost control. Two people died onthe spot, one on the way to hospital and another afteradmission. The fifth occupant has sustained severe injuries,"he added.
