Elderly man killed by son in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:47 IST
Elderly man killed by son in Muzaffarnagar

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his son in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said. Maherban was sleeping at his house in Nawla village, when his 35-year-old son Rihan allegedly attacked him with a handpump’s handle, said Mansurpur SHO Manoj Chahal.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rihan is mentally unstable, he said. A case of murder was registered and Rihan arrested, the station house officer said.

