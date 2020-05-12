4 boys drown in village pond in MP's Chhatarpur

4 boys drown in village pond in MP's ChhatarpurPTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:52 IST
Four pre-teen boysdrowned on Tuesday afternoon in a pond in Chhatarpur districtof Madhya Pradesh, police said
The incident took place in Rajapurva village, some 35kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said
"The four boys, around 11-12 years old, had gone tothe pond in the afternoon. At around 3pm, a man saw a bodyfloating and alerted people around. The bodies of all fourwere fished out some time later." said Bameetha Police Stationin-charge Dileep Pandey.
