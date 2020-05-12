Left Menu
Special train with 1,000 passengers leaves for Delhi

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:58 IST
A special train carrying around 1,000 passengers left for New Delhi from Sabarmati railway station of Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening amid the lockdown, officials said. All the passengers were screened at the main gate to check if they were symptomatic to the novel coronavirus.

Disinfectant was also sprayed on their luggage. The special AC train, which will halt only at Jaipur and Gurugram stations, will reach New Delhi at around 8 am on Wednesday, the officials said.

