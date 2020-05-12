Special train with 1,000 passengers leaves for Delhi

Special train with 1,000 passengers leaves for DelhiPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:58 IST
A special train carrying around 1,000 passengers left for New Delhi from Sabarmati railway station of Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening amid the lockdown, officials said. All the passengers were screened at the main gate to check if they were symptomatic to the novel coronavirus.
Disinfectant was also sprayed on their luggage. The special AC train, which will halt only at Jaipur and Gurugram stations, will reach New Delhi at around 8 am on Wednesday, the officials said.
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm
Fertilisers sale up 32% at record 10.63 lakh tonnes during Apr 1-22 New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI)'
10 persons from Assam test positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi: Sarma
Sebi initiates measures to commission study on market issues New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) HYPER'
Before Tandoori Chicken: The restaurants of New Delhi