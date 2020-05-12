NHRC notice to Delhi govt, Union home secy in police constable COVID-19 death case

The NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi government and the Union home secretary over a complaint alleging negligence in treatment of a city police constable who eventually died due to coronavirus. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also observed that the "incident also indicates that perhaps the hospital authorities are lacking in infrastructure and right approach to deal with the COVID-19 patients".

"The hospitals are required to tackle the situation very sensibly with a humane approach," it said. The NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the Union home secretary based on a complaint and a media report alleging "negligence in treatment" of the city police constable who died of coronavirus.

"They have been asked to submit a report within four weeks. It is expected to include the standard operating procedure adopted by the hospitals for the COVID-19 patients and status of its implementation," it said. Issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that the police personnel, doctors, paramedical staff of the hospitals are the ones, are frontline fighters to curb the spread of COVID-19.