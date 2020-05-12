Left Menu
Situation peaceful in Telangana's Bhainsa town

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:52 IST
The situation at Bhainsa in Nirmal district remained peaceful and under control on Tuesday, even as prohibitory orders have been extended till tomorrow in the town where members of two communities had clashed. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people were promulgated to control the situation.

"The situation is peaceful and under control. Prohibitory orders have been extended till tomorrow (Wednesday) and depending on the situation we will review whether to extend or lift it," a senior police official told PTI.

Four cases were registered and as many as 25 people from both communities were arrested on Monday after trouble broke out on Sunday midnight in the town when a person, allegedly in an inebriated state, entered a place of worship and created "nuisance" following which members of two groups gathered and started arguing. Though police dispersed them, the two groups hurled stones at each other.

During the clashes one person was injured and window-panes of an autorickshaw, one car were damaged while one motorcycle was burnt even though police termed the incident as a stray one. As tension mounted in the town, additional police personnel were rushed and senior police officials reviewed the situation even as authorities imposed curfew for 24 hours.PTI VVK GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

