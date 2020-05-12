COVID-19 lockdown relaxations: Delhi govt receives 3 lakh WhatsApp messages within 7 hours

The Delhi government has received around 3 lakh messages on WhatsApp within seven hours of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking suggestions from the people on lockdown relaxations post May 17, sources said on Tuesday. They said that the government has also received 25,000 recorded messages on the 1031 helpline along with 5,000 e-mails.

People can send their suggestions by calling on tollfree number 1031 or through WhatsApp number 8800007722, or by sending an e-mail to delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by 5 pm Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the chief minister sought suggestions from Delhiites on on how to ease the curbs after May 17, when the lockdown 3.0 ends.

However, Kejriwal made it clear that the lockdown cannot be lifted completely given that the city was recording a high number of coronavirus cases daily. He also asked whether buses, metro, taxis and auto-rickshaw should now be allowed to operate in Delhi and if schools, markets and industrial areas should be opened after May 17, when the lockdown 3.0 ends The chief minister said that his government will send a proposal on lockdown relaxations for Delhi to centre on Thursday after discussing the suggestions with experts and doctors.