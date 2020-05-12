3 arrested for participating in procession taken out amid lockdown

Three people, who were part of a procession taken out in violation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Greater Noida, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. The procession was taken out to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap on May 9 at Samadhipur village, under the Dadri police station limits, while the arrests were made on Monday, they said.

A video of the episode had also surfaced purportedly showing scores of villagers dancing to the tunes of 'dhol' and other musical instruments and chants as the procession continued to move on a road in the evening. "An FIR was registered at the Dadri police station and three of the people who have been identified as participants of the illegal procession were arrested on Monday,” a police spokesperson said.

Those held have been identified as Sumit, Govind and Satish, the man playing the dhol, the spokesperson said, that adding all the three are residents of the village. The FIR has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including section188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ), the police said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, till May 17, covering the duration of the nationwide lockdown as announced by the central government. All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials have warned.