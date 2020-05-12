Maha: Train with 1,083 migrants leaves for UP from Jalna

The second Shramik Special train with 1,083 migrants left for Unnao in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra's Jalna city on Tuesday evening, an official said. The district administration bore the travel expenses of 1,083 workers, who were heading to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Passengers were screen and brought to the station in buses, he said, adding that a local NGO distributed water and food for the journey. The first train, carrying 1,200 migrants to Unnao, departed from Jalna on May 10.

District collector Ravindra Binwade said the authorities will also arrange two trains to Bihar for 2,700 workers after getting due permission from the Bihar government. Meanwhile, a jawan from the State Reserve police tested positive for COVID-19 in Jalna, taking the count in the district to 14, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

The jawan, who had recently returned from his posting at Malegaon in Nashik district, tested positive on Monday, district civil surgeon Dr Madhukar Rathod said. The authorities have sealed MHADA colony, where the infected jawan lives, he said, adding that his close contacts, including his family, will be tested.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Jalna stands at now 14, of which two patients have recovered from the infection, the official said..