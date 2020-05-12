3-month-old girl among six new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

A three-month-old baby girl is among six people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, pushing the total in the Union territory to 187, officials said. Among the new cases, three, including the baby, are residents of the Bapu Dham colony, the worst-affected area of the city. A 25-year-old woman residing in sector 26, a 44-year-old man of Kachi colony and a 24-year-old man living in sector 16 are the others who tested positive for the infection, as per a bulletin issued here.

Two patients were discharged after being fully cured, taking the number of those who have recovered to 30, it said. With this, the number of active cases reaches 154.

A total of 2,276 samples have been tested so far and of these, 2,069 samples are negative while the reports of 19 samples are awaited, the bulletin stated. So far, three people have died of coronavirus in the city.

Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said people returning from abroad in the coming days would be mandatorily tested for coronavirus. “Necessary arrangements are being made for accommodation of foreign returnees in a range of hotels with various price ranges,” Parida said in a release here.

“All the returnees will be mandatorily tested for coronavirus even though such testing has not been suggested by the Central government,” he stated. Around 5,000 non-resident Indians are expected to return to Chandigarh from different countries.