50 new COVID-19 infections reported in Haryana, cases rise to 780

Fresh coronavirus cases continued to be reported from Haryana's NCR districts, with 31 new infections out of 50 being on Tuesday recorded from Gurgaon and Faridabad. As per the state Health Department's bulletin, among the fresh cases Gurgaon reported 16, Faridabad 15, Sonipat 13, while Ambala, Panchkula, Jind, Karnal, Rewari and Kurukshetra reported a case each.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now risen to 780. All of Haryana's worst-affected districts fall in the National Capital Region. On May 4, Haryana had recorded the highest single-day jump in cases when 75 infections were reported. There are a total of 427 active COVID-19 active cases and 342 people have been discharged till date. The state has so far reported eleven COVID-19 related deaths.

Gurgaon has the maximum active cases at 107, Sonipat has a total of 118 cases, Faridabad 117 and Jhajjar 83. Meanwhile, among the cases are 24 foreign nationals who tested positive. Fourteen of them were Italian tourists of whom 13 of them were discharged, while one elderly woman in the group passed away last month even though she recovered from the infection.

The other ten foreign nationals found positive are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD AAR AAR.