Parts of Aligarh city under 'total lockdown' for next 7 days

The authorities on Tuesday imposed a 'complete lockdown' in parts of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh for next seven days amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the city. So far, the city has reported 61 infection cases, including five deaths.

The orders will come into force from Tuesday midnight. District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said all localities under three of the seven police stations--Delhi Gate, Sasni Gate and Kotwali-- will be under "total lockdown" for seven days.

No shop, including that of chemists, or government offices in the areas will not be allowed to operate even during the four-hour window during which these could be opened amid the lockdown till now. According to officials, 24 people have fully recovered from coronavirus in the city..