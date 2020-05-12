Govt issues clarification over reported SOP for restarting of flight operations post lockdown

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday issued a clarification over the reported standard operating procedure (SOP) for restarting of aviation post lockdown and said it is yet to be finalised. "There are reports in the media regarding the SOP issued by MoCA for restarting of aviation post lockdown. It is clarified that suggestions were sought on a draft discussion paper from airlines and airports. The suggestions have now been received. The final SOP is yet to be issued," Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the MoCA had issued a draft of the standard operating procedure to all aviation stakeholders, including airlines and airport operators, before the resumption of domestic commercial flight operations. The ministry has asked airlines and airport operators to respond on the draft SOP. (ANI)