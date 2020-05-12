Four deaths, 138 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan; total count 4,126

Four more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Monday as 138 more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the state count to 4,126. So far, 117 people have died of the infection in the state, with Jaipur accounting for 60 deaths. "Four deaths occurred, including one each in Jaipur, Nagaur, Jalore and Bikaner districts. As many as 138 fresh cases were reported in the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the fresh cases, 42 were reported from Udaipur; 34 from Jaipur, 25 from Jodhpur; six each from Nagaur and Churu; five from Kota; four from Jhunjhunu; three each from Jaisalmer, Dausa and Ajmer; two from Sikar; and one case each in Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Hanumangarh, Pali and Rajsamand. A total of 4,126 cases have been reported in the state so far, the official said.

He said so far 2,454 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,155 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,555 active cases in the state now, he added..