C'garh government arranges 21 special trains to bring back stranded labourers, students

Twenty-one special trains were arranged by the State government on the initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to bring back workers, students from Chhattisgarh, who are stranded in other States due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The process of their return in special trains has also started from May 11, according to a release by the Director of Public Relation.

Chhattisgarh Labour Minister Dr Shivkumar Dahria said that the decision has been taken by the state government under the direction of the Chief Minister. "According to the information received from the nodal officers so far by Chhattisgarh Bhawan and other construction workers welfare board constituted under the Labor Department, a payment worth Rs 71 lakh 93 thousand and 230 has been made to six railway divisions for nine trains carrying 11,946 workers," an official release said. (ANI)