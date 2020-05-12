Left Menu
Rajasthan CM Gehlot welcomes announcement of economic package

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:34 IST
Welcoming the announcement of a financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said it was a delayed decision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have done it earlier. "Better late than never," the chief minister said. "It is a welcome step but the announcement of a financial package should have been done earlier," he said. "People were waiting for the financial package. They are facing hardship and now this package will give them a hope," Gehlot told PTI. On moving ahead post the third phase of the lockdown, the chief minister said that next challenge for the state would be to ensure that coronavirus does not spread to the villages with the arrival of migrants. "Lakhs of migrants will be coming to villages in Rajasthan from other states. We are concerned that if the virus spreads in villages, that will pose a big challenge. Coronavirus cases are in cities as of now and we will have to ensure that it does not spread to villages and we will have to consider this fact," he said.

Saying there is no objection to the prime minister counting his achievements, Gehlot said it should not be forgotten that it was the vision of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi which paved the way for digital revolution in the country. "We have no objection to the prime minister counting his achievements but it should not be forgotten that it was former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who brought computer revolution to the country 35 years ago. He was the architect of digital revolution," he said.

"The country saw progress in 70 years as a result of the contributions of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi," Gehlot added..

