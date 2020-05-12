India strongly condemns terror attacks in Afghanistan

India on Tuesday strongly condemned separate terror attacks targeting a maternity hospital, a funeral and a military check post in Afghanistan, calling them "barbaric" acts against innocent people including women and children. Militants attacked a maternity hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, killing 14 people, including two newborn babies and their mothers.

In a separate attack, a suicide bomber targeted a funeral ceremony in Nangahar province, a hotbed of the Islamic State group, killing at least 24 people and injuring 68. "India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attacks against innocent civilians, including women and children, at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital maternity ward, funeral in Nangarhar province and the Army check post in Laghman province," the MEA said. In a statement, it said the "reprehensible" attacks, including on mothers, newly born children, nurses and mourning families are appalling and constitute crimes against humanity. "We extend our sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to those injured," the MEA said.

It said there can be no justification for such continued acts of terrorism, asserting that the perpetrators of such heinous acts and their sponsors should be held accountable and brought to justice. "They should be forced to eradicate safe havens and sanctuaries that have abetted terrorism in the region for decades and caused immense miseries to untold number of people in the region," the MEA said. It said India stands in solidarity with the people, government and security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace and stability to the nation. "The holy month of Ramazan should be a period of fasting, prayer and reflection," the MEA said. "We call for an immediate cessation of terrorist violence and cooperation to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from the spread of coronavirus in Afghanistan," it added.