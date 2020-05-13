Left Menu
State of National Emergency lifted as NZ prepares to move to Alert Level 2

The State of National Emergency was issued on 25 March as the country entered COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown and the seven-day state was extended six times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-05-2020 07:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 07:59 IST
“This move does not signal that New Zealanders should stop being vigilant in protecting themselves and others from the virus. It is essential we all follow the Alert Level requirements to ensure we do not lose the gains we have made,” Peeni Henare said. Image Credit: Twitter(@PeeniHenare)

The State of National Emergency across New Zealand has been lifted and a National Transition Period is now in place as the country prepares to move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare has announced.

"This move does not signal that New Zealanders should stop being vigilant in protecting themselves and others from the virus. It is essential we all follow the Alert Level requirements to ensure we do not lose the gains we have made," Peeni Henare said.

"With fewer restrictions in place as we move to Alert Level 2 on Thursday and the decrease in the numbers of COVID-19 cases, it is now the appropriate time to lift the State of National Emergency and move into a National Transition Period.

Putting a National Transition Period in place will support a nationally consistent and coordinated approach to civil defence emergency management activities, including:

providing for the conservation and supply of food, fuel and other essential supplies

directing people to stop any activity that may cause, or substantially contribute to the consequences of, the spread of COVID-19

Police can also exercise powers during the transition period.

A National Transition Period supports a move from an emergency response into the initial recovery phase and provides the National Recovery Manager – the Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black – and others access to special powers designed to assist with recovery.

The notice covers all of New Zealand, including the Chatham Islands, Stewart Island, and other offshore islands, and came into force at 12:21 pm on Wednesday 13 May 2020. It will remain in place for 90 days unless extended or terminated earlier.

Enforceability of alert levels to date has relied on the Epidemic Notice, the Health Act and the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act. A new legal framework for COVID-19 Alert Level 2 is being passed through Parliament today in preparation for the move to Alert Level 2.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

