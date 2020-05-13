20 deaths, 359 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

359 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 7,998 on Wednesday, said Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain. In the last 24 hours, 20 deaths have been reported due to the infection, taking the toll due to the infection to 106, he added.

The Minister said that 346 people have been cured/discharged so far in the national capital, taking the total number of recovered cases to 2,858. Earlier with an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rose to 74,281, as of Wednesday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)