CRPF opens fire as vehicle jumps checkpoint in Budgam, driver killed

CRPF opens fire as vehicle jumps checkpoint in Budgam, driver killedPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:37 IST
A man was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his vehicle which jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. "At around 10:45 am, a Naka party of CRPF signaled a vehicle to stop at Kawoosa in the jurisdiction of police station Magam in district Budgam, but the driver of the vehicle tried to run away from the spot," a police official said.
He said the CRPF troops fired some shots which left the vehicle driver injured. The driver, identified as Mehrajudin, a resident of Makhana Beerwah, was rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where he succumbed to injuries, the official said.
Further details are awaited.
