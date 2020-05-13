Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:07 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 2:42 p.m.

Union Health ministry designates 14 health establishments to review proposals for COVID testing labs. 2:41 p.m.

UK GDP falls by 2 per cent amid COVID-19 lockdown. 2:27 p.m.

Thirty three people are booked for lockdown norms violation after clash over tractor's right of passage in fields in Muzaffarnagar in UP. Bombay HC directs all district collectors, council authorities, police commissioners in Maharashtra to form special teams to monitor highways and arrange travel till the state border for migrant workers and others who are trying to walk back to their native places.

2:25 p.m. For the first time since the lockdown in Karnataka, KSRTC and a few private buses started services in select routes in Udupi district.

2:23 p.m. CISF unit guarding Kolkata-based warship building facility registers 38 COVID-19 cases.

1:52 p.m. UP government suspends transfers of its employees during 2020-21 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

1:48 p.m. Man dies as private hospital in Kolkata denies admission suspecting him to be COVID-19 positive, alleges family.

Singapore reports 673 foreign workers infected by coronavirus. 1:44 p.m.

Half of over 5,000 households surveyed in rural areas of 12 states have been eating fewer meals during the coronavirus lockdown, survey says. 1:32 p.m.

India to operate seven special flights to Australia to bring back stranded Indians. 1:27 p.m.

Over 240 Indians in US board special flight to fly back home. 1:18 p.m.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says 30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights under phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission. 1:16 p.m.

One cured of COVID-19 in Meghalaya as total recoveries in the state is 11. Passengers crowded pantry to buy food and water disregarding social distancing norms, says traveller on Ahmedabad-New Delhi train.

1:14 p.m. Delhi reports 20 fresh COVID-19 deaths with toll crossing 100.

12:59 p.m. Pakistan reports 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

12:51 p.m. Ongoing COVID-19 lockdown could be lifted 'gradually', says TN CM K Palaniswami.

12:36 p.m. Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people.

12:34 p.m. One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry as UT's tally touches four.

12:13 p.m. COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,107, as district's death toll reaches 95.

12:11 p.m. Nepal registers highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections as cases reach 217.

11:55 a.m. Lending a voice of support to Mamata Banerjee who charged the Centre with discrimination, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says that leaking of central action and communications to the media ahead of informing states tantamounts to undermining their power.

11:40 a.m. Disease control strategies impact evolution of spreading viruses, study says.

11:02 a.m. Rajasthan reports 87 fresh cases of novel coronavirus as state's tally reaches 4,213.

Bangladesh's development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman tests positive for coronavirus. 10:59 a.m.

BRICS' New Development Bank provides USD 1 billion loan to India to fight COVID-19. 10:46 a.m.

Migrant labourer returning home in UP on bicycle killed in road accident. 10:31 a.m.

Filmmaker Farah Khan's daughter raises Rs 2.5 lakh to feed homeless stray animals. 10:21 a.m.

Big-ticket releases such as Amitabh Bachchan's "Gulabo Sitabo" may bypass theatres and premiere directly on digital platforms. 10:21 a.m.

Big-ticket releases such as Amitabh Bachchan's "Gulabo Sitabo" may bypass theatres and premiere directly on digital platforms. 9:58 a.m.

US senators introduce legislation in Congress to impose sanctions on China. 9:47 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 2,415 as cases climb to 74,281, Health Ministry says. 9:32 a.m.

Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on the first train to arrive since the resumption of railway services. 9:03 a.m.

Nearly 42,000 migrant labourers have left in 35 trains from Maha so far, official says. 8:59 a.m.

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases as Wuhan gears up to test its 11 million people. 7:12 a.m.

Five plagues have come out of China in the last 20 years, and at some point it has to stop, says US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Budgetary restrictions give faith to Angola’s commitment to supporting OPEC

Angolas minister of finance H.E Vera Daves signed on April 22nd a ministerial order suspending the implementation of all contracts signed under the Public Investment Programme whose source of funding has not yet been definitively secured. T...

Canada-U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21- Globe and Mail

The Canada-U.S. border is expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday. Canada and the United States had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions for another 30 da...

Political parties in J&K condemn killing of civilian by CRPF firing

Political parties in Kashmir on Wednesday condemned the killing of a civilian by CRPF personnel in Budgam district and called for an impartial enquiry to punish the guilty. Peer Mehrajuddin was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his ...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 70

A 52-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the number of virus cases in the state to 70. The latest case is from Dehradun, a Health department bulletin here said.The woman has been admitted to the D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020