Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 2:42 p.m.

Union Health ministry designates 14 health establishments to review proposals for COVID testing labs. 2:41 p.m.

UK GDP falls by 2 per cent amid COVID-19 lockdown. 2:27 p.m.

Thirty three people are booked for lockdown norms violation after clash over tractor's right of passage in fields in Muzaffarnagar in UP. Bombay HC directs all district collectors, council authorities, police commissioners in Maharashtra to form special teams to monitor highways and arrange travel till the state border for migrant workers and others who are trying to walk back to their native places.

2:25 p.m. For the first time since the lockdown in Karnataka, KSRTC and a few private buses started services in select routes in Udupi district.

2:23 p.m. CISF unit guarding Kolkata-based warship building facility registers 38 COVID-19 cases.

1:52 p.m. UP government suspends transfers of its employees during 2020-21 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

1:48 p.m. Man dies as private hospital in Kolkata denies admission suspecting him to be COVID-19 positive, alleges family.

Singapore reports 673 foreign workers infected by coronavirus. 1:44 p.m.

Half of over 5,000 households surveyed in rural areas of 12 states have been eating fewer meals during the coronavirus lockdown, survey says. 1:32 p.m.

India to operate seven special flights to Australia to bring back stranded Indians. 1:27 p.m.

Over 240 Indians in US board special flight to fly back home. 1:18 p.m.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says 30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights under phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission. 1:16 p.m.

One cured of COVID-19 in Meghalaya as total recoveries in the state is 11. Passengers crowded pantry to buy food and water disregarding social distancing norms, says traveller on Ahmedabad-New Delhi train.

1:14 p.m. Delhi reports 20 fresh COVID-19 deaths with toll crossing 100.

12:59 p.m. Pakistan reports 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

12:51 p.m. Ongoing COVID-19 lockdown could be lifted 'gradually', says TN CM K Palaniswami.

12:36 p.m. Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people.

12:34 p.m. One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry as UT's tally touches four.

12:13 p.m. COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,107, as district's death toll reaches 95.

12:11 p.m. Nepal registers highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections as cases reach 217.

11:55 a.m. Lending a voice of support to Mamata Banerjee who charged the Centre with discrimination, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says that leaking of central action and communications to the media ahead of informing states tantamounts to undermining their power.

11:40 a.m. Disease control strategies impact evolution of spreading viruses, study says.

11:02 a.m. Rajasthan reports 87 fresh cases of novel coronavirus as state's tally reaches 4,213.

Bangladesh's development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman tests positive for coronavirus. 10:59 a.m.

BRICS' New Development Bank provides USD 1 billion loan to India to fight COVID-19. 10:46 a.m.

Migrant labourer returning home in UP on bicycle killed in road accident. 10:31 a.m.

Filmmaker Farah Khan's daughter raises Rs 2.5 lakh to feed homeless stray animals. 10:21 a.m.

Big-ticket releases such as Amitabh Bachchan's "Gulabo Sitabo" may bypass theatres and premiere directly on digital platforms. 10:21 a.m.

US senators introduce legislation in Congress to impose sanctions on China. 9:47 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 2,415 as cases climb to 74,281, Health Ministry says. 9:32 a.m.

Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on the first train to arrive since the resumption of railway services. 9:03 a.m.

Nearly 42,000 migrant labourers have left in 35 trains from Maha so far, official says. 8:59 a.m.

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases as Wuhan gears up to test its 11 million people. 7:12 a.m.

Five plagues have come out of China in the last 20 years, and at some point it has to stop, says US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.