Over 3.47L e-passes issued for essential, emergency travel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:43 IST
Maharashtra Police have so far issued more than 3.47 lakh e-travel passes for people involved in emergency and essential services during the lockdown, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. During the lockdown, people who need to travel from one district to another or to other states in case of an emergency need to apply for a pass from the police department.

"Police issued 3,47,522 passes during the period of lockdown," Deshmukh said. Since the lockdown came into force, police have registered 1,05,532 offences under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and arrested over 20,000 people so far, Deshmukh said.

The police also recovered fine worth Rs 4.05 crore for various offences, he said. So far, there have been 214 incidents of assault on police, for which 764 people have been taken into custody, the minister said.

Besides, the police handled 90,555 calls received at various districts and city control rooms, he said. While being at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, several police personnel also contracted the infection, he said.

So far, 709 police personnel and 84 officers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state, the minister informed. Besides, at least eight police personnel died of the disease in the state, including five from Mumbai Police force, and one each from Pune, Solapur city and Nashik Rural, he said.

The minister also informed that at least 2,97,282 people have been quarantined across the state to contain the spread of COVID-19. He appealed to people not to spread rumours and maintain social distancing.

