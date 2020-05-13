Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF unit guarding Kolkata-based warship building facility registers maximum 38 COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:51 IST
CISF unit guarding Kolkata-based warship building facility registers maximum 38 COVID-19 cases

The Central Industrial Security Force has reported 41 fresh coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday, with the maximum reported from its Kolkata-based GRSEL unit, a strategic warship building facility on the banks of Hooghly River in West Bengal. A 55-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector rank official of the force posted in this defence PSU 'mini ratna' unit had succumbed to the disease on Monday. The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) CISF unit has 38 active COVID-19 cases now, with all but one being reported in the last 24 hours, official data said. The GRSEL, under the administrative control of the Defence Ministry, was entrusted with building four Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes (ASWCs) for the Navy, all of which have been delivered. It is a strategically important and sprawling warship building facility on the banks of the Hooghly River in the capital city of West Bengal that caters to the combat vessel requirements of not only the Navy, but also the Coast Guard. GRSE has both wet and dry docks for ship building and trial purposes which open on the river front. Over 400 armed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were deployed here in 2016 for providing anti-terror cover to the facility backed by vehicle-borne quick reaction teams. A Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police, before this deployment of the central force in 2015, had busted a suspected ISI module in the city and arrested few people, including a temporary GRSEL employee, after pictures of the facility and vessels being constructed there were recovered from their possession. The deceased CISF official was under treatment at a Kolkata hospital since he tested positive for the disease on May 5. This was the third death from the pandemic in the force with the other two in a unit that guards the Indian Museum in Kolkata and the one that protects the Mumbai international airport. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have witnessed six deaths in all, the maximum being in CISF, while two in the Border Security Force (BSF) and one in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The rest of the four fresh cases in the CISF on Wednesday have been reported from the Delhi Metro security unit of the force. The active cases in this unit are 28 now. Overall, with the addition of 41 fresh cases, the total number of active cases in the about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force stands at 109 now. The contingent guarding the Mumbai international airport has 28 active cases followed by five in the Ahmedabad airport security unit and three from the Indira Gandhi International Airport protection unit, the data said. The force is primarily deputed to guard civil airports in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain apart from other defence and security institutions. The CAPFs-- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB-- have about 827 active cases of the disease as per the latest data accessed by PTI. Meanwhile, the BSF reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 11 from its units deployed in Delhi for rendering law and order duties with the local police. The Pakistan and Bangladesh guarding 2.5 lakh personnel strong force has the maximum of 301 active infection cases of the pandemic among the CAPFs. The CRPF also reported three more cases on Wednesday taking its tally of active cases to 242. Few personnel of the country's largest CAPF, with 3.25 lakh personnel, have also recovered. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is responsible for manning the Line of Actual Control with China, reported no fresh cases and its active coronavirus cases stand at 158. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has at least 20 active cases of the disease and one personnel has recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. PTI NES SKL SRY

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Cancel or strike: Pressure mounts to help U.S. renters amid coronavirus

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, May 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As U.S. states start to ease coronavirus lockdowns, one group warns that its troubles are worsening without enough financial support renters.All of these companies are gettin...

Spain plans keeping borders closed until July - govt sources

Spanish authorities are planning to keep borders closed to most travelers from abroad until July, two foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday, in a move to try and avoid the second wave of contagion from the coronavirus. Land borders wit...

EXCLUSIVE-Athletics-Farah feels Tokyo delay could help 10,000m title defence

Multiple Olympic champion Mo Farah says the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 could work to his advantage as the Briton will now have around 20 months to train for the defence of his 10,000m title having switched his focus back to the...

Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow to de-link Aarogya setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking directions to immediately de-link the Aarogya setu app from a website which is promoting and acting as a marketing tool for e-pharmacies. The petition, which submitted that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020