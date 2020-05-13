Left Menu
Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . LGB4 MH-HC-MIGRANTS TRAVEL Form special teams to ensure transport for walking migrants:HC Nagpur, May 13 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has directed all district collectors, council authorities and police commissioners in Maharashtra to form special teams to monitor highways and arrange travel to the state borders for migrant workers who are trying to walk back to their native places. .

BOM2 MP-VIRUS-INDORE COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,107; death toll reaches 95 Indore, May 13 (PTI) At least 91 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases in the worst hit district of Madhya Pradesh to 2,107, an official said on Wednesday. . BOM4 MH-LOCKDOWN-CAPF Have requested Centre to deploy CAPF in Maha: Deshmukh Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has requested the Centre to deploy 20 companies of CAPF in the state so that its police personnel, who are overworked during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, can be given some rest, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. .

BOM6 MP-LOCKDOWN-CROWD Social distancing norms flouted as crowd gathers to greet monk Sagar, May 13 (PTI) Defying the social distancing guidelines for preventing spread of COVID-19, a crowd gathered to welcome a monk and his group when they arrived at a town in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. . BOM7 GJ-VIRUS-PATIENT 'Missing' from hospital record, cancer patient found in morgue Ahmedabad, May 13 (PTI) Family members of a cancer patient on Wednesday alleged that Ahmedabad civil hospital did not inform them about his post-admission status since May 5 and also about his death, which occurred five days ago. .

Latest News

UK Supreme Court rules internment of Northern Ireland's Adams unlawful

The British Supreme Court overturned two 1975 convictions of Irish nationalist leader Gerry Adams for prison escape attempts in Northern Ireland during its conflict, ruling on Wednesday that his initial internment without trial had been unl...

Lockdown Woes: Former Indian University athlete Prajakta fighting hunger in Nagpur slum

A paralytic father and a mother who has been rendered jobless due to COVID-19 lockdown has forced promising Nagpur-based distance runner Prajakta Godbole to fight extreme hunger with fear of unknown -- from where will the next meal be arran...

Novel coronavirus may infect human intestines as well: Study

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 may be capable of infecting human intestinal tract, in addition to the respiratory system, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, was conducted on human and bat o...

SC asks Assam to respond on plea seeking payment of wages & ration to tea garden workers

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Assam government to respond on a plea seeking direction to ensure that workers in all tea gardens are immediately paid wages and ration, including for the period of lockdown, imposed amid COVID-19 pande...
